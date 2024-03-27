Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

