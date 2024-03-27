KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lowered by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

