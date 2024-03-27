Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $390,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

