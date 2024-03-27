Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 990 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

