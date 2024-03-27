Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.
About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
