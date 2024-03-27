Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance
Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.29.
