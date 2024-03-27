Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.