Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 767 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.1 %

DOCU stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

