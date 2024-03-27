Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $419,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

