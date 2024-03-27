Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $8,486,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 410.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

