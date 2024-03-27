JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

