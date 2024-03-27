Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ RPD opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

