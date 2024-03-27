Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 4,327 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

