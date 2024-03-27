DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.69 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00111671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017156 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002834 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

