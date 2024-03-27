Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $119.07 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $119.07 million and $1.22 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002947 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,473,555 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

