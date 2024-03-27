Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

