Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

