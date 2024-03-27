Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.8%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.45 and last traded at $126.79. Approximately 1,904,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,216,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

