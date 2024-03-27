AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.55 Per Share

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AIREA Price Performance

AIREA stock opened at GBX 31.47 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.56. AIREA has a 52 week low of GBX 21.36 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 40 ($0.51).

Get AIREA alerts:

About AIREA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.