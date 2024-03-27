Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Announces GBX 8.50 Dividend

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Softcat Stock Up 2.4 %

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,588 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,483.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.54. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,769.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Softcat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.83) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.46) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($17.95).

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.