Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UTF opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 97,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

