Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
