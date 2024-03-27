Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

