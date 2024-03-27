Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

RFI opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

