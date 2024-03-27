GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 3%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $27.71. 1,040,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,145,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.40.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,804 shares of company stock worth $4,158,574 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

