Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 4.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.05. 493,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,602,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Several research firms have commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

