Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.99 Per Share

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.99 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:FEV opened at GBX 394.22 ($4.98) on Wednesday. Fidelity European Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 311.50 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 395.50 ($5.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 368.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 671.55 and a beta of 0.80.
About Fidelity European Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity European Trust
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.