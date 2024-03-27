New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) to Issue GBX 1.70 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

LON:NSI opened at GBX 115 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.82. New Star Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £81.67 million, a PE ratio of 2,340.00 and a beta of 0.30.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

