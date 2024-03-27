New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) to Issue GBX 1.70 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
LON:NSI opened at GBX 115 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.82. New Star Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £81.67 million, a PE ratio of 2,340.00 and a beta of 0.30.
About New Star Investment Trust
