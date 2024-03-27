Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 563,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 153,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 169,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

