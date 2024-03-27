Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 320.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPMT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

