Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of -272.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Ventas stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

