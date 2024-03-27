Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Liberty Broadband has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

