Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Liberty Broadband has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.