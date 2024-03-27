State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NYSE:STT opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

