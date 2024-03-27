Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.90 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 230.40 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.83. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,767.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MONY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

