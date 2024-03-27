IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IDOX Trading Up 0.6 %

LON IDOX opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The stock has a market cap of £287.44 million, a PE ratio of 6,240.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39. IDOX has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.90).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of IDOX in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Insider Transactions at IDOX

In related news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80), for a total value of £185,220 ($234,070.52). Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

