Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price at $64.40

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.
A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
