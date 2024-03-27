Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $35.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

