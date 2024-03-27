Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $862.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $937.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

