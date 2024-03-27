Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $71.40

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

WGO stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $75.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $15,536,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $8,367,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

