Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $81.42

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.42.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

ITCI opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $667,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,047 shares of company stock valued at $28,599,096 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

