Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $5.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 1,914,800 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TV opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

