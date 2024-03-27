New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

