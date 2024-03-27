KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.