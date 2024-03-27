Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPX. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power

Insider Activity

Capital Power Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$38.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.81. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1547139 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.