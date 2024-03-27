Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $155.64

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.