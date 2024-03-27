Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $214.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock valued at $993,554,798. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

