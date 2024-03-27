National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $36.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,132,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

