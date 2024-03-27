Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.75.

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of FMX opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

