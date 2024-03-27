Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $132.56

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

XYL opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.