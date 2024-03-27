Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

