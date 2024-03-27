Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 368.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

