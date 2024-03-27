Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 614,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,951,173 shares of company stock worth $41,467,477 over the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

